New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, said that India has requested partner countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis as these radical extremist ideologies are not good for their relationship.

On names of Indian diplomats in Khalistani posters in Canada, Jaishankar said, "We have requested our partner countries, like Canada, UK, Australia, US that they should not give space to these Khalistanis. These radical extremist ideologies aren't good for us, them, or our ties. Will raise the issue of these posters."

The EAM's remarks came after the reports of posters being circulated in Canada informing pro-Khalistan residents of a rally. These posters caused concerns for the Indian government as it threatened the ambassador and consulate general in Toronto.

In March this year, Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.

Earlier this month, a tableau parade was organized in Ontario celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, which drew severe criticism from New Delhi.

Last month also, Jaishankar reacted to the rise of Khalistanis activities in Canada. While speaking at a town hall meeting at the India International Centre, here in the national capital, the minister said that Ottawa seems to be driven by "vote-bank politics" and this has also impacted the ties between the two countries lately.

Speaking to the reporters, Jaishankar said, "How Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue is a longstanding issue for us, because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote bank politics. Their responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions. We made it very clear that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and our security, then we will have to respond."

"It is something which is a continuing conversation with Canada, not always satisfactory, but something on which we have been very clear. And over the last few years, you can see that this has impacted our ties in many ways," he added. (ANI)

