Tokyo, July 3: An explosion at a building in Tokyo's commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.

Police were investigating the site after receiving an emergency call, Kyodo news reported.

NHK television, quoting fire department officials, said four people were injured. No other information, including the cause, was yet available.