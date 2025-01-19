Skardu [PoGB], January 19 (ANI): Residents of Baghardu, a locality in the Skardu district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, staged a protest on Thursday against frequent and unscheduled power outages that have been severely affecting daily life, according to Pamir Times.

The protest, which disrupted traffic in the area, saw demonstrators demanding immediate action from the authorities to resolve the issue, as reported by Pamir Times.

According to the Pamir Times, protesters emphasized that the prolonged power cuts are especially problematic during the harsh winter months, impacting essential services like heating, water supply, and education. The outages are not just an inconvenience; they are endangering the health and livelihoods, according to a local. Children are unable to study, homes are freezing, and water supply is inconsistent, Pamir Times reported.

The protesters called on the local government and the electricity department to urgently repair and upgrade the aging infrastructure to ensure reliable electricity. The daily lives of residents depend on having stable power, especially in the winter, Pamir Times reported.

The protesters vowed to keep the pressure on authorities, stating that protests will continue until the issue is addressed. As temperatures continue to drop in the region, the urgency of resolving the power crisis remains a major concern for local residents.

Recently, young activists of PoGB gathered outside the Office of the Secretary of Power and Water, urging immediate action to address the ongoing electricity shortages that have affected the entire region for months.

WTV reported that the group had arranged a meeting with the Secretary of Power and Water, but when they arrived at the office, they were told the Secretary was unavailable. This absence further fueled the protesters' frustrations. They believe the government's inability to provide basic services like electricity is a direct consequence of corruption in the region's development projects.

With winter conditions worsening, the outages are having a severe impact on daily life, from disrupting education to threatening health and safety. As protests continue, the community's calls for better infrastructure and accountability grow louder. (ANI)

