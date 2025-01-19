New Delhi, January 19: TikTok has sent a notification to its users in the United States and announced the shutdown of its services on Android and iOS platforms. The ByteDance-owned video-sharing app expressed regret over the situation and indicated that it is unable to continue to offer its services in America after the ban was upheld by the Supreme Court.

TikTok has sent a notification to users in the US on its Android and iOS apps, informing them that it is indeed shutting down its services. The decision follows the enforcement of a law that bans the app unless ByteDance divests its ownership. The development has left approximately 170 million American users unable to access the TikTok app. However, President-elect Donald Trump has indicated the possibility of granting a 90-day extension to explore potential solutions. TikTok Goes Dark in US, ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App Not Available in Apple and Google’s App Stores.

TikTok Shuts Down in United States

🚨#BREAKING: TikTok has officially been banned and shut down in the United States. 📌#UnitedStates | #USA Just moments ago, TikTok released a message to its users announcing that it has been officially banned and shut down in the United States. Upon opening the app, all 170+… pic.twitter.com/IJliuF5IVb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 19, 2025

TikTok Notification

TikTok shares new message when you access the app. pic.twitter.com/DgXpPIp4uc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2025

TikTok Notification in US

TikTok is showing this message on their app to people in the 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CX1tOexq01 — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) January 19, 2025

TikTok's app was taken down from app stores on Saturday night, just before a US law banning the app came into force. By 10:50 PM EST, the app was no longer available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as the law required TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to either sell the app or face a ban in the US.

Upon opening the ByteDance-owned app, users are greeted with a notification stating that a US law banning TikTok has been enacted, rendering its services currently unavailable. The message also expresses gratitude to President Donald Trump for his commitment to find a solution once he assumes office. TikTok Ban To Be Put on Hold? Donald Trump ‘Most Likely’ To Grant ByteDance-Owned TikTok 90-Day Reprieve From Potential Ban in US.

TikTok has notified its users in the US via its Android and iOS apps that it will be shutting down its services. The notification marked as an important update, and said, “We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We’re working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned.”

