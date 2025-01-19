Deir Al-Balah, January 19: The Israeli military says it “continues to attack” inside the Gaza Strip as a dispute with Hamas delayed the start of a planned ceasefire. Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu Says ‘Won’t Move Forward With Gaza Ceasefire Deal Until We Receive List of Hostages From Hamas’.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the military's chief spokesman, said the truce would not begin until Hamas hands over the names of three hostages to be released later on Sunday, echoing an earlier statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.