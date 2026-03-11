Paris [France], March 11 (ANI): In his latest address, the former crown prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi has called on citizens to remain inside their homes, prepare for a decisive phase of political struggle, and continue a nationwide strike, describing the current moment as a critical stage in a broader campaign against authorities.

In the statement addressed to "fellow compatriots," Pahlavi warned that the situation had reached a highly sensitive point and urged people to prioritise their safety while maintaining unity through peaceful means of resistance.

"Dear fellow compatriots, we are now in a very sensitive stage of our final struggle," the message said.

The statement appealed to citizens to make necessary preparations and avoid public spaces, suggesting that tensions in the streets could escalate. Emphasising personal safety, the speaker advised people to remain indoors while continuing to participate in the ongoing strike.

"I ask you to prepare your essential needs as soon as possible, and for the sake of your own security, leave the streets and stay in your homes. Continue the strike and do not show up for work. To demonstrate your unity, keep up the nighttime chants with full force," the message added.

The call for citizens to stay away from workplaces and sustain strike action suggests an attempt to apply economic and social pressure while limiting the risk of confrontation in public areas.

In addition to addressing civilians, the message also directly appealed to members of the military and security apparatus, urging them to reconsider their alignment with the authorities and side with the public.

"To the military and security forces: This is the last chance to separate yourselves from the repressive forces and join the people," the statement said.

The message concluded with a brief indication that further instructions could follow, suggesting that supporters should remain prepared for the next stage of mobilisation.

"Await my final call."

Reza Pahlavi has been guiding the locals of Iran since the beginning of the year, when Iranians were protesting the economic conditions.

Currently, the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran escalated in late February 2026 after joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeted several Iranian cities and military sites. The strikes reportedly killed senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering a major regional conflict. Iran retaliated by launching drones and ballistic missiles at Israel and US military bases across the Gulf region. (ANI)

