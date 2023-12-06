Tel Aviv, December 6: Some incoming sirens were sound in the southernmost city of Israel, Eilat, on Monday as Israel and Hamas continue to remain in a deadlock, with the war entering its 61st day on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported. The Israel Defence Forces, however, said that the cause of the alarms is under investigation.

As the sirens went on, the residents of the area stated that they witnessed air defence activity and at least one interception. Throughout the continuing conflict, the Houthis in Yemen, who are supported by Iran, have fired many ballistic missiles and drones against the city; however, all of them were intercepted or missed their objective, according to The Times of Israel. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Military Hits 250 Gaza Terror Targets, Some Found Based in Schools.

Last month, a school in Eilat was struck by drones belonging to a Syrian group that received help from Iran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had earlier launched an attack on an organisation in response to the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle towards Eilat. The IDF said that it holds the Syrian government fully responsible for all the terror activity emanating from its territory.

Earlier, IDF said that its fighter jets hit Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon. It said that the targets that were struck included terrorist compounds and infrastructure observation posts, as well as technological equipment used to terrorise Israeli civilians.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "In response to launches directed towards Israeli territory, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon a short while ago. The IDF also struck terrorist targets using artillery and the "Iron Sting" guided mortar munition. Among the targets were: terrorist compounds, infrastructure observation posts and technological equipment used to terrorise Israeli civilians." Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Knew About October 7 Attack, Ignored It Thinking Pro-Palestine Group’s Plan Was ‘Far-Fetched’, Says Report.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came down heavily on international human rights organisations, women's groups and the UN for failing to speak out about the rapes and other atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli women. Taking to his official X handle, the Israeli PM posted, "I say to the women's rights organizations, to the human rights organizations: You've heard of the rape of Israeli women, horrible atrocities, sexual mutilation - where the hell are you?"

"I expect all civilized leaders, governments, nations, to speak up against this atrocity," he added. The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties.

