Bucharest (Romania), Feb 10 (AP) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday following mounting pressure from populist opposition groups, two months after a top court annulled a presidential election in the European Union country.

“To spare Romania from this crisis, I am resigning as president of Romania,” he said in an emotional address on Monday, adding that he will leave office on February 12.

Also Read | China’s Marriage Rate Drop to Record Low in 2024, Upswing of Divorces.

Iohannis, 65, held the presidential role since 2014 and served the maximum of two five-year terms. But his presidency was extended in December after the Constitutional Court cancelled the presidential race two days before a December 8 runoff.

That came after the far-right populist Calin Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round, after which allegations emerged of Russian interference and electoral violations. (AP)

Also Read | Bangladesh Launches 'Operation Devil Hunt': In Major Crackdown Police Make Over 1,300 Arrests To Quell New Wave of Violence That Rocked Nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)