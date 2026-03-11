Geneva [Switzerland], March 11 (ANI): At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Romana Majid from Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan, during the Annual full-day meeting on the rights of the child, in her oral statement, highlighted India's efforts to address violence against children and strengthen child protection systems.

In her remarks, Majid stated that every child, regardless of birthplace, deserves safety, dignity and opportunity. She pointed out that violence against children remains a global concern, with more than half of the world's children experiencing some form of violence each year. Such violence, she noted, not only threatens children's physical safety but also affects their emotional well-being, education and long-term development.

Majid highlighted India's evolving commitment to tackling the issue through a comprehensive legal and institutional framework. She referred to key legislations such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which aim to safeguard children from abuse and exploitation while ensuring justice and rehabilitation.

She also highlighted government programmes designed to strengthen child protection systems across the country. According to Majid, initiatives such as the Integrated Child Protection Scheme and Mission Vatsalya focus on providing rehabilitation services, protection mechanisms and safe alternative care for vulnerable children.

Drawing attention to developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Majid noted that the region has seen encouraging changes at the grassroots level. School enrolment rates have risen to more than 98 per cent, contributing to safer environments and improved educational access for children. Efforts to promote peace education and secure learning spaces have also helped reduce absenteeism while strengthening engagement between schools and communities.

She further noted the role of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which operates a 24/7 helpline to assist children in distress. In Kashmir, Majid said, child-friendly policing initiatives and dedicated courts for cases under the POCSO Act are helping ensure faster and more sensitive justice for victims.

Concluding her statement, Majid emphasised that while progress has been made, sustained efforts are still required. Strengthening implementation, expanding child protection systems and investing in prevention, awareness and healing are essential to ensure that every child grows up safe, valued and free from violence. (ANI)

