Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 11 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates and the Ruler's Representatives in Al Ain and Al Dhafra have congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of Ramadan, wishing him a month full of goodness and blessings.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, also congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the holy month.

They expressed their warm congratulations on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the UAE leaders continued good health and well-being, wishing more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim communities in the country,

They also sent congratulatory messages to Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of the Arab and Islamic countries on the blissful occasion.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers likewise congratulated the UAE leaders on the advent of the holy month. (ANI)

