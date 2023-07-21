Moscow [Russia], July 21 (ANI): Russian and Chinese service members have simulated repelling an aerial attack and other operations as part of the military exercise "North/Interaction-2023," the Russian Defence Ministry informed reporters on Friday.

"During practical manoeuvres, Russian and Chinese sailors improved their moving skills in various formations and held communication drills. Next, Russian combat vessels practised a naval engagement with a notional enemy’s warship, performing artillery fire on a surface target using AK-100 and A-190 naval cannons," the ministry said in a statement.

"As part of an exercise to repel an aerial attack by a notional enemy, ships of the task force used anti-aircraft quick-firing weapons on a mock air target," the statement says.

Later, a floating mine that threatened maritime commerce was destroyed by Russian and Chinese sailors using a machine gun installed on the large anti-submarine cruiser owned by Admiral Tribut of Russia. They also rehearsed fending off an assault from a swift, tiny target, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday that the joint Russian-Chinese naval drill ‘North / Interaction-2023’ is being held on July 20-23 in the Sea of Japan in accordance with the international military cooperation plan. The primary purpose of the drill is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, with the overall goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the ministry, the Russian Navy will be represented during the drills by several vessels from the Pacific Fleet, including the ASW destroyers Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, and the corvettes Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremychy, as well as auxiliary ships. The Russian detachment will be led by Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov, commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorsky Flotilla, TASS reported.

In addition, more than 30 naval aviation aircraft, including anti-submarine aircraft, helicopters and fighter interceptors will be involved in the drills. (ANI)

