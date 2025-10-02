Moscow [Russia], October 2 (ANI): The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran has officially come into effect, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday, according to the country's state media.

The coming into force of the agreement "marks an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations that have reached a new level of broad strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement as per TASS.

The treaty was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17, 2025 and became effective today on October 2.

The document sets key benchmarks "for priority spheres of bilateral cooperation in the long term," the ministry continued.

It envisages efforts to strengthen cooperation in the international arena amid the evolving multipolar world order, including close coordination at major multilateral associations, and joint efforts toward consolidating stability and security in the region and countering common challenges and threats," Russia's MFA said according to TASS.

The treaty covers areas from trade and military cooperation to science, culture and education, is expected to remain in force for 20 years

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has viewed Iran as a key strategic partner.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media has reported that Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, in a detailed letter addressed to the UN chief and the Security Council's president, has rejected the restoration of sanctions against Iran under the so-called snapback mechanism, stressing that the return of the measures lacks any legal basis.

The September 29 dated letter came after the UN Security Council voted three days earlier to reimpose sanctions against Iran, which had been terminated under the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers including Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, as per IRNA news agency. (ANI)

