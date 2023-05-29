Moscow [Russia], May 29 (ANI): Russia has launched its largest drone attack of the conflict yet on Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The attack left one dead, CNN reported.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a 41-year-old man died following the attacks while falling drone debris at a gas station injured a 35-year-old woman.

Also Read | Turkey Presidential Election 2023 Results: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wins Fifth Term as President, Extending Rule Into Third Decade.

Kyiv has been targeted several times this month but despite this, fatalities are rare.

Klitschko on Telegram said, falling drone debris also sparked fires in buildings across the capital.

Also Read | Turkey Presidential Election 2023 Results: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Claims Victory in Runoff Poll, Congratulations Pour In.

Following the barrage, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed Ukrainian air defences as "heroes."

"You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved," the president said.

According to CNN, as well as trying to intimidate Kyiv residents, Moscow may be using drone strikes to force Kyiv to expend valuable munitions shooting them down as well as get a sense of where air defences are.

Shahed drones cost roughly 20 times less than a missile and so for Russia are a cheap way to inflict damage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)