Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Russian Deputy Far East and Arctic Development Minister Anatoly Bobrakov on Thursday emphasised that Russia is planning to renew the Chennai-Vladivostok route, stressing that they are also planning to visit Chennai at the end of this month for further discussions.

Russian Minister Bobrakov attended the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Thursday, where he emphasised that the summit is pretty effective for their delegation.

Also Read | India on China-Bhutan Boundary Talks: Closely Monitoring Thimphu’s Talks With Beijing, Says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

"The summit is beautiful and pretty effective for our delegation," he told ANI.

"We are planning to renew the line from Chennai to Vladivostok and we are planning to visit India again to visit Chennai at the end of January to discuss future steps to renew this line. We think that will be very profitable and for the mutual benefit of our countries," he said.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Sworn In As Prime Minister of Bangladesh for Fifth Term.

The maritime transport corridor from the port of Chennai to the port of Vladivostok functioned successfully in the Soviet era.

In 2019, the Russian Ministry of Transport and the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways signed an agreement for developing marine traffic between the ports of Vladivostok and Chennai on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, as reported by TASS.

When asked about the major areas where India and Russia can collaborate and do business, he said the new areas are pharmaceuticals and logistics.

"I think the new areas are pharmaceuticals and logistics," he said.

He further highlighted that Russia sees a strong interest in Indian business circles in Russia, in the forest, and the Arctic.

"We've had a lot of meetings, bilateral and collective, and we see a strong interest in Indian business circles in Russia, in the forest, and the Arctic. So I'm sure that within a few time, we'll see the specific proceeds from the summit in Gujarat," he added.

Emphasising the overall India-Russia relationship, Bobrakov said that both sovereign countries will prosper together.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Slovenia to India, Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, praised the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, held on Thursday, adding that it has attracted a lot of international audiences.

"I think what is even more important is that it shows the strengths of India today and what kind of business opportunities it offers. And as I say, it's India's decade, so everybody wants to see what India can offer," she told ANI.

She further emphasised that the Slovenian embassy in New Delhi will aim to present a business delegation with high-level officials from the government.

"We do hope that in two years we'll be able to be present here with a business delegation and with high-level officials from the government. That will be the aim of our embassy in New Delhi: to work towards that goal," she added.

Highlighting India-Slovenia relations, Ghosh said that the ties are good and friendly.

"The ties are very good and very friendly. And I think this is also the result of India diversifying its foreign policy," she said.

She further underscored the engagement of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian government with the European countries, adding that it was also reflected in the relations between Slovenia and India.

"For example, in 2019, your president visited our country. In 2021, your foreign external minister visited Slovenia. Then, in 2022, our foreign minister was here. In 2023, our foreign minister was here. And also, the state minister of external affairs visited Slovenia. So there are a lot of exchanges of visits and also the business side is picking up. So I'm quite positive about the future," she emphasised.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The theme of this year's summit is 'Gateway to the Future' and includes the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations.

The Summit is also being used as a platform by the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)