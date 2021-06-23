Moscow [Russia], June 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 17,594 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 16,715 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,368,513, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 17,594 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,770 cases (15.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.33 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,534 daily infections, down from 6,555 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 2,323 cases, up from 1,871 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,092 infections, up from 1,065 the day before.

The response center reported 548 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 546 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 130,895.

In the same 24 hours, 12,660 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 11,117 the day before, bringing the total to 4,902,110. (ANI/Sputnik)

