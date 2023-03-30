Moscow [Russia], March 30 (ANI): Russia is all set to lead the United Nations Security Council in April and will ensure the body's efficient operation in the interests of finding political and diplomatic solutions to acute crises.

Taking to Twitter, Russia's Foreign Ministry said, "In April, Russia will chair the UN Security Council. Russia will do its utmost to ensure this body's efficient operation in the interests of finding political and diplomatic solutions to acute crises and maintaining global stability."

Also Read | HIV-positive Adults, Children Face Stigma in Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chaired a high-level open debate at the UNSC on effective multilateralism in defence of the organization's Charter principles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

"Another key event of the Russian presidency will be a high-level open debate of the Security Council on 'Effective multilateralism through the protection of the principles of the UN Charter'. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair this meeting," she said.

Also Read | Japanese High-tech Toilet Company Eyes Europe.

Zakharova said Russia will assume the presidency of the Security Council in April.

She said this issue is becoming more and more relevant against the backdrop of increasingly active attempts by a number of countries to subordinate the UN exclusively to their interests, and in the future to "completely undermine the UN-centric system of international relations," replacing it with the odious concept of "a rules-based world order."

"Let me remind you that no one has ever seen the rules," the diplomat said, as per TASS news agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)