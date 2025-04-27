Moscow, Apr 26 (PTI) Russia's top internal security and counterintelligence service has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the death of a Russian general, who was killed by a car bomb on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow. He was involved in Ukraine peace negotiations.

Also Read | 'Vladimir, Stop': Donald Trump Threatens to Deal 'Differently' With Vladimir Putin After Recent Russian Airstrikes on Ukraine.

“The man identified as Ignat Kuzin, who has a residence permit in Ukraine, purchased a second-hand Volkswagen Golf car used in the assassination,” the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

According to the officials, the suspect retrieved the components for the bomb from a cache and planted it inside Moskalik's vehicle.

Also Read | 'Putin Doesn't Want to Stop the War': Donald Trump Expresses Doubts Vladimir Putin Is Willing to End Ukraine War, Day After Saying Deal Was Close.

Earlier reports said that Kuzin was acting on the instructions of the Ukrainian Secret Service, SBU.

Moskalik was the second top general assassinated by Ukrainian agents in Moscow.

In December last, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, and his aide were killed in an IED blast planted in an electric scooter park near his apartment block. Ukraine's SBU security service had claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)