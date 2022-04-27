Kigali [Rwanda], April 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Rwanda's National Prosecution Authority on Wednesday received a Rwandan man who was extradited from Sweden to face charges including genocide in Rwanda.

Jean Paul Micomyiza was arrested by Swedish authorities in November 2020 following an indictment by Rwandan prosecution.

Micomyiza is accused of genocide, complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity, the Rwanda National Public Prosecution Authority said in a press statement.

Born in Huye district in southern Rwanda, Micomyiza was a student at the National University of Rwanda during the genocide in 1994.

While at the university, Micomyiza allegedly was a member of a committee whose mission was to search and identify Tutsi civilians to be killed, thereby playing a big role in the genocide against Tutsi, the statement said.

The 50-year-old suspect had reportedly lived in Gothenburg city in Sweden for 15 years.More than 1,000 Rwanda genocide suspects are still at large in regional countries and overseas, according to Rwanda's Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit.

This year's commemorative activities, which began on April 7 across Rwanda, will last until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which more than 1 million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed. (ANI/Xinhua)

