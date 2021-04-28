Seoul, Apr 28 (AP) South Korea says it will provide India with oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits and other aid items to help the South Asian nation with the world's worst surge in coronavirus infections.

Health official Yoon Taeho said Wednesday the government will also allow irregular flights to bring back South Korean nationals from India. He says those returning will undergo virus tests three times and be placed under a quarantine.

Yoon didn't elaborate on the amount of aid items South Korea will send to India. The country's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the amount of material it was considering sending to India would be “considerable.”

Earlier Wednesday, South Korea reported 775 new virus cases, taking the country's total to 120,673, with 1,821 deaths. (AP)

