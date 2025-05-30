Jakarta (Indonesia), May 30 (ANI): The all-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, currently on an official visit to Indonesia, paid floral tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta on Friday.

Building on this symbolic gesture of peace, the delegation spent the second day of their visit engaging in a series of high-level meetings and interactions across Jakarta, underscoring India's broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen international partnerships in combating terrorism and promoting global harmony under Operation Sindoor outreach.

According to the Embassy of India in Jakarta, the delegation held in-depth discussions with prominent think tanks and scholars, including experts from the Indonesian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), The Habibie Center, Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence (ISI), Center for Indonesia Policy Studies (CIPS), and academics from the University of Indonesia and the Indonesia Air Power Studies Center.

During these discussions, the Indian delegation conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism. The think tanks acknowledged India's position and the necessity of jointly countering false narratives propagated by vested interests.

In response to a query on the "endgame" of India's counterterrorism efforts, the delegation underscored that the complete relinquishment of terror activities by Pakistan, dismantling of its terror infrastructure, and the vacating of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) constituted India's ultimate objective.

Later in the day, the delegation participated in a lunch interaction with Resident Ambassadors from nearly 20 friendly diplomatic missions in Indonesia. They shared detailed insights on Operation Sindoor, clearly outlining Pakistan's role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. They also highlighted India's calibrated, targeted, and non-escalatory response to the incident.

Reiterating India's stance, the MPs emphasized that "terror and talks cannot go together, and blood and water cannot flow together." They urged the international community to support efforts in bringing the perpetrators of terrorism to justice, referring to the United Nations Security Council's April 25, 2025 statement calling for coordinated diplomatic action against terrorism and its sponsors.

In their final engagement of the day, the Indian delegation met with the leadership of Indonesia's National Mandate Party (PAN), a prominent modernist Muslim political party. PAN's Vice Chairman Eddy Soeparno--who is also Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People's Assembly--along with senior leaders including Viva Yoga Mauladi, Deputy Minister for Transmigration, conveyed their condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack and extended full support to India's anti-terror efforts.

PAN leaders affirmed that religion and race must not be used as a basis for spreading terrorism. Other attending PAN Members of Parliament included Dessy Ratnasari, Farah Putri Nahlia, Okta Kumala Dewi, Drajad Wibowo, Slamet Ariyadi, and A Bakrie.

The all-party Indian delegation comprises MPs across party lines, including BJP, Congress, JD(U), and Shiv Sena (UBT), as part of India's broader diplomatic outreach on global counterterrorism efforts. (ANI)

