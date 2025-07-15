Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second edition of BIMSTEC Ports Conclave on Monday, which aims to boost connectivity and sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal.

As per an official release, the two-day event has played a critical role in strengthening regional maritime connectivity, ports cooperation and sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal region. The event is being attended by policymakers, high end officials, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector stakeholders, and academic scholars from all seven BIMSTEC nations, I.e. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka & Thailand.

In his opening remarks, Union Minister Sonowal highlighted how the sea does not separate but rather connects the BIMSTEC countries.

He said, "Since its inception in 1997, the BIMSTEC has prioritised connectivity as a fundamental area of cooperation. Sea doesn't separate, but rather connects us closely. It is seamless. It is eco-friendly, and it is cost-effective. In many ways, it is always beneficial for all of us".

"The BIMSTEC Ports Conclave stands as a springboard to unlock the immense potential of Blue Economy from the Bay of Bengal region. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has a"Neighbourhood First" Policy and in this sees BIMSTEC nations as key partners in regional prosperity. We want this platform to enhance collaboration among all member nations for strengthening port-led industrialisation, digital integration and skill development, which in turn boost cruise tourism, and foster coastal economic zones," Sonowal emphasised.

Sarbananda Sonowal announced that a BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre is going to be established under the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) at the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, Mumbai.

Underlining the role of this centre to operationalise AMTC BIMSTEC, Sonowal said, "The centre marks a significant step forward in operationalising the BIMSTEC AMTC pact. This Centre will act as a catalyst for harmonising maritime policies, advancing digital and green transformation, and building the skills and capacity of our maritime workforce. By fostering collaboration and innovation, it will help reduce trade costs, enhance connectivity, and position the Bay of Bengal as a vibrant, sustainable hub of regional and global trade." (ANI)

