Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that he is satisfied with his decision not to contest the general elections 2024, and added that it does not mean he has left politics, according to ARY News.

While speaking to media recently, Shahid Khaqan said, "I am not contesting the election and am satisfied that my decision was correct".

He stated that the people have been dissatisfied with the voting process.

"Still, it is time to ensure that the election becomes undisputed," he said, according to ARY News.

"Getting vote by applying pressure tactics is not politics," Abbasi said, adding "The country will not progress if the people's mandate will not be respected."

Abbasi further argued that today's major political parties had failed, and stated that individuals who did not run in the election were called to government departments.

He stated that the country will prosper when the political leadership and state institutions come together. "The elections are two weeks away, but no party yet talked about the rights of people," he told reporters, according to ARY News.

"I will think about forming a political party after the election," he said in response to a media query.

The election campaigns of all political parties equipped with mollifying manifestos and promises are in full swing across the country ahead of the February 8 vote.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP (Pakistan Peoples' Party) are eyeing the premier's office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power. (ANI)

