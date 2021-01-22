Washington, Jan 22 (AP) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president's trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday. “There will be a trial,” Schumer said.

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office. (AP)

