Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 24 (ANI): During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Dushanbe on Wednesday, National Security Advisors of member countries pledged cooperation in the joint fight against international terrorism, extremism and separatism.

The NSAs of the SCO countries discussed cooperation against religious radicalism and the risks of increasing transnational organised crime, including arms and drug trafficking, as per exclusive details of the meeting.

It was also stressed that the regional anti-terrorism structure of the SCO can play an important role in ensuring regional security and strengthening ties between member states in combating threats and challenges of the modern world.

The meeting also discussed cooperation between member states in ensuring reliable information security, the joint fight against cybercrime and the issues of biological security and food security in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was addressed by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon. Indian NSA Ajit Doval was also one of the participants of the meeting.

Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf also attended this meeting. He had earlier said that there is no possibility of a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meet.

Last year in September, Ajit Doval had stormed out of the SCO's virtual meeting of national security advisors after Pakistan showed a "fictitious" map violating the agenda of the gathering. However, in recent months, Pakistani political and army leadership seems to have toned down rhetoric against India.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in April that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity.

In February, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement. (ANI)

