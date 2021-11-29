London, Nov 29 (PTI) Six cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, taking the UK's total to 11 following three cases in England last week and two in London on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the latest two cases found in Camden and Wandsworth areas of London have links to travel in southern Africa.

Also Read | Twitter Share Price Jumps Over 10% at Opening Bell After Report of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down.

Earlier on Monday, the Scottish government said four cases have been found in Lanarkshire and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

While all of England's detected cases have a travel link with southern Africa, some of the people identified in Scotland have no travel history and may have caught the potentially highly transmissible variant in the community.

Also Read | Offensive Photoshoot by Pakistani Model at Kartarpur Gurdwara Annoys Sikh Community, Designer Too Slammed Online.

"On some of the cases, we are aware that there is no travel history involved. So, what that tells us is that there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus," Scotland Deputy First Minister John Swinney told the BBC in reference to the cases detected in Scotland.

But the minister reiterated that it is too early to say whether even tougher social distancing norms may be required against what is feared to be a potentially highly infectious variant and its response to current vaccines is yet to be fully determined.

"This will be a worrying time for the six people now identified as having the new variant,” said Scotland Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases. This will help establish the origin of the virus and any further individuals they have come into contact with in recent weeks," he said.

Omicron was first reported in South Africa and cases have been detected in countries across the world, including Australia, Germany, Israel and Hong Kong.

Ten countries in southern Africa have been added to the UK's travel ban "red list" in response and all overseas travellers arriving into the UK from Tuesday will need to take a PCR test.

India also tightened its international travel norms in response, keeping all of Europe, including the UK, on an “at risk” list, requiring additional airport screening and self-isolation as part of actions against the new variant.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set out plans for compulsory face coverings in shops and on public transport, which will be laid before Parliament this week.

Meanwhile, the UK's vaccine advisory body backed an expansion of the COVID-19 booster vaccine scheme to all adults aged over 18.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has said it would be "sensible" to cut the current six-month time gap between doses and extend boosters to the under-40s as part of a planned "boost the booster" drive to protect against COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)