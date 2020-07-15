London, Jul 15 (PTI) Scotland Yard on Wednesday showered praise on Police Dog (PD) Eddie for his astute detection skills that helped officers recover a concealed dangerous weapon in London.

The Metropolitan Police said the eight-year-old cocker spaniel and his handler, Police Constable (PC) Emma Robling, rushed to Chelsea Gardens on Chelsea Bridge Road in south-west London after officers found an amount of ammunition on a communal roof on Monday.

As part of the intelligence-led operation, the Met Police said its four-legged friend “leaped into action” to help officers track down a concealed loaded weapon, which is now safely off the streets.

“Eddie is a wonderful dog to work with and I am thrilled he was able to track down this incredibly dangerous weapon. If it wasn't for his nose, there is every chance it could still be hidden away,” said PC Emma Robling.

“We all have a vital role in fighting violent crime across the capital, including our police dogs. Every day, police dogs support frontline colleagues in tackling violence head on and yesterday's seizure is extremely welcomed – well done Eddie,” she said.

Operation Viper detectives, part of the Met Police's Specialist Crime South unit, suspected a deadly weapon was being stored in the area when PD Eddie was deployed.

“After some 15 minutes of searching, Eddie's nose indicated a particular interest in a secluded area of the roof top. A quick search by his handler revealed the silver revolver, which was loaded and ready for use,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Thanks to their efforts, and PD Eddie's keen nose, a dangerous weapon is now off the streets. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues,” it said.

Scotland Yard said its detectives will now continue a “painstaking” investigation to determine who concealed the firearm and the ammunition.

