Wilmington (Delaware) [US], November 25 (ANI): Introducing the top members of his security and foreign policy team, US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called it a team that reflects his belief that "America is strongest when it works with its allies".

"It is a team that will keep our people and country safe and secure. It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it. Once again, (it will) sit at the head of the table ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies," Biden said at the introduction of his key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments.

"This team embodies my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies," he added.

The President-elect said that his Cabinet would keep the United States safe by not engaging in "needless military conflicts".

"This team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory made possible through decades of experience of working with our partners; that's how we keep America safe without engaging in needless mindless conflicts," Biden said.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris said that there is a need "to reassemble and renew" America's alliances.

"Our challenge here is a necessary foundation for restoring and advancing our leadership around the world and we are ready for that work," Harris said as quoted by CNN.

"We will need to reassemble and renew America's alliances, rebuild and strengthen the national security and foreign policy institutions that keep us safe and advance our nation's interests, and confront and combat the existential threat of climate change that endangers us all," she added.

Antony Blinken will be the Secretary of State, and Avril Haines the Director of National Intelligence under the new Biden-Harris administration. Haines would become the first woman to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.

The administration will feature former US Secretary of State, John Kerry, who would be the President's envoy for Climate. Linda Thomas-Greenfield will serve as the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Jake Sullivan is set to take the role of the National Security Advisor and Alejandro Mayorkas as the Secretary for Homeland Secretary. He is the first Latino and immigrant nominated to serve at the post.

Biden is being projected as the winner of the Presidential elections by various media outlets in the US ever since he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark. (ANI)

