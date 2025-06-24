Peshawar, Jun 24 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed 11 terrorists on Tuesday in an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military.

The operation was conducted in the Sararogha area of the South Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists, the military's media division -- the Inter-Services Public Relations -- said in a statement.

During the operation, eleven terrorists "were sent to hell", while seven were injured, it said.

Two security personnel were also killed in the exchange of fire.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, it said, adding that the security forces are "determined to wipe out the menace" of terrorism from the country.

