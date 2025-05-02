World News | Security Forces Kill 4 Terrorists in Northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 2 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, according to officials.

Two security personnel were injured in the operation which took place in the South Waziristan district.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube Channel Blocked in India Amid Ongoing Tension Between 2 Nations Post Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Security forces launched the operation in the Kulotai area of the Lower Tesil Barmal based on intelligence information. They surrounded a house where terrorists had taken refuge, following which terrorists resorted to heavy firing, officials said.

A crossfire ensued in which four terrorists were killed, while two security personnel were injured.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportation of Family to Pakistan, Asks Authorities To Verify Their Passports and Aadhaar Cards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)