Cricket

Live Score
SRH vs GT 51 T20 (N) Match
SRH
VS
GT
Toss won by SRH and elected to Field

World News | Security Forces Kill 4 Terrorists in Northwest Pakistan

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, according to officials.

Agency News PTI| May 02, 2025 07:16 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Security Forces Kill 4 Terrorists in Northwest Pakistan
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Peshawar, May 2 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, according to officials.

Two security personnel were injured in the operation which took place in the South Waziristan district.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube Channel Blocked in India Amid Ongoing Tension Between 2 Nations Post Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Security forces launched the operation in the Kulotai area of the Lower Tesil Barmal based on intelligence information. They surrounded a house where terrorists had taken refuge, following which terrorists resorted to heavy firing, officials said.

A crossfire ensued in which four terrorists were killed, while two security personnel were injured.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportation of Family to Pakistan, Asks Authorities To Verify Their Passports and Aadhaar Cards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Agency News PTI| May 02, 2025 07:16 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Security Forces Kill 4 Terrorists in Northwest Pakistan
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Peshawar, May 2 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, according to officials.

Two security personnel were injured in the operation which took place in the South Waziristan district.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube Channel Blocked in India Amid Ongoing Tension Between 2 Nations Post Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Security forces launched the operation in the Kulotai area of the Lower Tesil Barmal based on intelligence information. They surrounded a house where terrorists had taken refuge, following which terrorists resorted to heavy firing, officials said.

A crossfire ensued in which four terrorists were killed, while two security personnel were injured.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportation of Family to Pakistan, Asks Authorities To Verify Their Passports and Aadhaar Cards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
गुजरात टाइटन्स बनाम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के मैच का स्कोरकार्ड
5000+K+ searches
avneet kaur
500+K+ searches
gujarat titans vs sunrisers hyderabad match scorecard
200000+K+ searches
gt vs mi
2000+K+ searches
house arrest ullu
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
गुजरात टाइटन्स बनाम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के मैच का स्कोरकार्ड
5000+K+ searches
avneet kaur
500+K+ searches
gujarat titans vs sunrisers hyderabad match scorecard
200000+K+ searches
gt vs mi
2000+K+ searches
house arrest ullu
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.74 94.33 View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel