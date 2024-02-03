Dakar (Senegal), Feb 3 (AP) Senegalese President Macky Sall has postponed Feb. 25 presidential elections in a decree announced on Saturday, citing controversies over the disqualification of some candidates and allegations of corruption in election-related cases.

Sall said he signed a decree repealing the law that convened the electoral body just as campaigning was set to begin in one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced to Seven Years Imprisonment Each in Un-Islamic Marriage Case.

“These murky conditions could seriously harm the credibility of the election by creating the seeds of pre- and post-electoral litigation,” the Senegalese leader said, without announcing a new date for the vote. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)