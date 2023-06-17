Dubai [UAE], June 17 (ANI/WAM): During an enlightening panel discussion titled 'Characteristics of Contemporary Emirati and Korean Literature', hosted as part of the Sharjah Guest of Honour programme at the ongoing 65th Seoul International Book Fair, two esteemed literary critics described the vast and diverse realms of the art of storytelling as constantly changing, shaped by the forces of time, place and culture.

Led by the accomplished author, researcher and critic Dr Badia Al Hashemi, and Korean poet Sangang Park, the discussion, moderated by critic Sungshin Kim, offered profound insights.

Dr Hashemi highlighted the remarkable renaissance witnessed by Arabic literature, which has departed from the conventional tenets of classical literature, characterised by its adherence to traditional narrative structures and linear timelines, to boldly venture beyond these boundaries to produce new narratives for modern-day readers. She pointed out Zainab Al Yassi's Bells as an example, where she employed free association to illuminate the experiences and tribulations of her characters.

Classical novels meticulously define characters, detailing their appearance, personality, motivations and justification for each action or event. In contrast, she said modern Emirati writing affords readers greater autonomy to explore, analyse and even shape the characters themselves, thereby inviting a more intimate and immersive reading experience. She mentioned Sultan Al Amimi's One Room is Not Enough as an example of this style, which artfully employs hints and references to present its characters.

Furthermore, she highlighted the novel techniques being employed in Emirati short stories, where brevity demands both intellectual prowess and focus from the writer and reader alike.

Park described Korea's literary experiences as constantly growing and diversifying as seen in the evolution of narrative techniques, which have continually transformed and reinvented themselves. The Korean poet likened the classical novel as an ascending mountainous trail and the reader's laborious trek up to reach the summit. In contrast, he said, the modern Korean narrative is like an expansive desert stretching endlessly.

Park further explained that these transformations in narrative techniques and styles reflect the social and political shifts that Korean society has undergone. Following their independence and subsequent economic and technological advancements, writers embarked on a creative and affirmative exploration of narrative techniques, capturing the spirit of the times while bravely confronting the diverse challenges facing them. (ANI/WAM)

