Seoul, Feb 20 (AP) South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Monday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

Also Read | US Shooting: Gunman Kills Three Teenage Girls, Sexually Assaults 12-Year-Old Girl and Later Shoots Self in Texas.

Two days ago, North Korea resumed weapons testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

North Korea's state media said Sunday its latest ICBM test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

Also Read | Presidents’ Day 2023 Date, History And Significance: Everything to Know About The Day That Honours All Those Who Served As Presidents Of The United States.

The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers in a show of force later Sunday for separate joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese warplanes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)