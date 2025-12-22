Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that on Monday afternoon a number of Israeli citizens who breached the border in the Golan Heights area into Syrian territory.

IDF forces rushed to the spot, located the citizens and returned them safely to the territory of the State of Israel.

Also Read | H-1B and H-4 Applicants Alert: US Embassies Issue 'Worldwide Alert' for H-Visa Applicants to Extended Wait Times Amid Expanded Social Media Vetting.

The IDF said the suspects who were captured will be transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

"The IDF strongly condemns the incident and emphasises that this is a serious incident that constitutes a criminal offence that endangers civilians and IDF forces," it said.

Also Read | Bangladesh Temporarily Suspends Consular, Visa Services From High Commission in New Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tensions.

According to the Israel Police, there were seven people who crossed the border. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)