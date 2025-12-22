Washington DC, December 22: The US Embassy in India issued a worldwide alert on Monday for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, saying the United States has expanded online presence reviews for all such applicants as part of standard visa screening. The new directive means that individuals seeking temporary work visas, including categories such as H-1B for specialized occupations, H-2A for agricultural workers, and H-2B for non-agricultural non-agricultural workers, will undergo more rigorous background checks. This expanded vetting is expected to impact thousands of applicants annually across various sectors.

The Role of Social Media Screening

Under the updated policy, visa adjudicators are authorized to review public-facing social media posts, usernames, and associated information from the past five years. The objective is to identify potential security risks, detect misrepresentations made in visa applications, and verify an applicant's identity and intentions, ensuring they do not pose a threat to the U.S. US Embassy in India Issues Advisory After Several H-1B and H-4 Visa Appointments Cancelled As Social Media Screening Policy To Kick In on December 15.

US Embassy Issues Alert for H-1B, H-4 Visa Applicants

WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities… pic.twitter.com/qMrMrOvqy0 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 22, 2025

Anticipated Delays and Impact

Embassy officials have not specified exact delay durations but indicate that the additional layer of review will inevitably prolong the overall processing timeline. This could have significant implications for individuals planning to commence employment in the U.S. and for American businesses reliant on foreign temporary workers. Employers are advised to factor these potential delays into their hiring and project timelines. ‘We Are Allowing You’: US President Donald Trump Backs Legal Immigration Again Despite Republican Calls to End H-1B Visas.

Background on Visa Security Enhancements

The expansion of social media screening for H-category visas follows a directive initially implemented in 2019, which mandated similar checks for nearly all visa applicants, including immigrant and most non-immigrant categories. The latest announcement signals a further tightening of these protocols specifically within the H-category, reflecting an ongoing effort by the U.S. government to bolster border security and national defense. These measures were largely introduced in response to evolving global security concerns and recommendations from various government agencies.

Guidance for Applicants

Applicants are advised to complete their visa applications thoroughly and accurately. While the screening focuses on publicly available information, consistency between application details and online presence is crucial. Embassies recommend applying well in advance of intended travel dates and monitoring official U.S. Department of State websites for the latest updates on processing times and specific country requirements.

