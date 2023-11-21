Peshawar [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): Seven Pakistani nationals narrowly escaped detention to Afghanistan after the authorities confirmed their true identities after initially suspecting them of being Afghan immigrants, Dawn reported citing sources.

The authorities involved in processing the repatriation of illegal immigrants said that the individuals were arrested in Punjab after they failed to confirm their identity.

Also Read | Sam Altman Sacked: Over 500 Employees of ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Threaten To Resign and Join Microsoft.

They said that the seven people could not speak Urdu or Punjabi and faced issues in communicating with the authorities to tell them that they were Pakistani nationals.

"They were arrested under Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946," an official said. However, he added, that since the data was available with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), they were identified and sent back to Punjab, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Suriname Mine Collapse: 10 Dead After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses in South American Country.

The official also said that two cases were reported in the past where 'jail inmates' had tried to escape and gave wrong information to authorities. He said that both the Pakistani prisoners were identified as Pakistani citizens and were sent back to jail in Punjab.

"They tried to escape. They had planned to enter Pakistan again via Ghulam Khan border crossing," the official said.

He further said that the case of seven individuals was totally different as they were not prisoners but failed to prove their identities. He added that they were taken into custody and directly brought to the border crossing for repatriation to Afghanistan.

He said that Nadra had all the details of Pakistani nationals. He added that during the repatriation of illegal immigrants, they also maintained details of every adult Afghan male in the database for future use.

According to official statistics, a total of 594 individuals, arrested under the Foreigners Act, were brought from Punjab for their repatriation to Afghanistan. However, only 565 could be deported and the remaining 29, who turned out to be Pakistanis, were sent back to Punjab, Dawn reported.

It further reported citing officials that the data of every single individual being repatriated to Afghanistan was part of Nadra record.

He said that initially, data of every single Afghan illegal immigrant was being maintained but later the government exempted women and children below the age of 14 from it.

The authorities deported 398 illegal immigrants with 333 from Peshawar and 65 from Khyber on Sunday, Dawn reported citing officials.

However, this incident has again highlighted the gaps and discrepancies that remain in the deportation exercise being carried out by Pakistan.

Experts as well as international aid organisations have raised concerns about the lack of transparency highlighting the risk of foreigners entering Afghanistan under the guise of nationals and raised alarm over the harsh conditions faced by Afghan returnees in the country, especially during the severe winter, according to Khaama Press.

There has been a significant influx of Afghan migrants with over 320,000 individuals entering the country through the Spinboldak and Turkham border crossings since November 1, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)