Oberhausen [Germany], November 20 (ANI): Several people suffered injuries in a stabbing attack in Germany's Oberhausen on Thursday.

An attacker who injured several people with a knife in a German city of Oberhausen has been arrested, Sputnik reported citing a local media report.

Also Read | Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Prominent Muslim Cleric and Pakistan TLP Chief, Dies; PM Imran Khan Pays Tribute.

Those injured were reportedly taken to the intensive care unit in a hospital. The perpetrator, who, according to the report, is currently in custody, was also injured and received medical care.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Mutated Coronavirus From Mink Farms ‘Most Likely Eradicated’, Announces Denmark; Curbs Lifted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)