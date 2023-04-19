Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Berlin, Apr 18 (AP) German police say several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg.

Tuesday evening's attack occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object" at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.”

Police said a large number of officers were at the scene.

German news agency dpa reported that several people were severely injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported. Further details were not immediately available. (AP)

