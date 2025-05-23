Berlin, May 23 (AP) Several people were injured by a person with a knife at the central railway station in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, police said.

A suspect in the attack was arrested, police said in a post on the social network X on Friday evening. They didn't immediately give details of the number or severity of the injuries. (AP)

