Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Opposition alliance Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday claimed that several party members have been arrested from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Multan for carrying out a 'peaceful rally'.

According to Geo News, dozens of party workers, accompanied by PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah, reached the Ghanta Ghar intersection in Multan to carry out a rally, however, the police intervened to stop them, resulting in an altercation.

As a result, about seven party members were arrested by the police and were shifted to an unknown location.

While speaking to journalists, Sanaullah stressed that the opposition's 11 party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will host a jalsa in Multan on November 30 at all costs and will cancel it under any circumstances.

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the party members were carrying out a peaceful rally but the government ordered their arrest.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Ali Qasim Gilani and 30 other opposition members were arrested on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Multan.

According to a report by Geo News, police in Multan filed a case against PPP workers after they broke through security barriers and stormed into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh on Saturday ahead of the PDM rally scheduled to take place there on Monday.

Police have registered a case against 70 named and more than 300 unnamed party workers for breaking off locks and forcing their way into the stadium at the Multan's Lohari Gate police station.

The police also filed a case against caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the November 30 rally.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a warning to the federal government "to desist from carrying out a crackdown" against PPP workers in Multan "otherwise there will be protests in every nook and corner of the country," as per a party statement.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to the spread of COVID-19.

The opposition's PDM will conduct a rally in Multan after holding similar power shows at Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta, demanding Khan's resignation. (ANI)

