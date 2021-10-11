Moscow [Russia], October 11 (ANI): Several Russians have been removed from the US sanction lists in exchange for Russia's consent to receive US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

According to Zakharova, Nuland's visit to Moscow was requested by the US side.

"Indeed, she was on a sanction list. It means that such a person cannot cross the border. They put Russian representatives on their sanction lists, hence, in this case, the matter was settled on a parity basis," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher, TASS reported.

"Yes, naturally. Have you ever had any doubts about public diplomacy?," she said when asked whether it meant that the United States had removed Russian representatives from their sanction lists.

"I think our Western partners should analyze this approach and understand that we can respond in a negative manner to negative things. We can also respond in a positive manner to positive things and have always been opting for the latter," she said.

The US Department of State said earlier that Nuland will set off for Moscow on October 11 to meet with high-ranking Russian officials to discuss a range of bilateral issues, as well as regional and global problems, TASS said further. (ANI)

