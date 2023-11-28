Washington, DC [US], November 28 (ANI): 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon has joined a group of activists outside the White House, declaring their initiation of a hunger strike to express solidarity with Gaza, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

Nixon said that the protest was against the high casualty count in Gaza resulting from Israeli strikes, asserting that it surpassed the civilian toll during the US war in Afghanistan. She claims that Gaza is on the brink of starvation.

"We are here hunger-striking just to sort of mirror to Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a ceasefire happen," Nixon told the reporters, according to The Times of Israel.

This protest occurs despite the existing temporary truce, facilitating the release of some temporary truces held by Hamas and an increased flow of aid into Gaza. Nixon doesn't address the fate of the remaining hostages taken into Gaza during the attack, when around 3,000 terrorists infiltrated Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The Gaza Health Ministry, under Hamas control, claims the death toll from the Israeli military campaign launched after the assault on southern Israel exceeded 15,000. These figures lack independent verification and do not differentiate between civilians and active members of the Hamas terror group.

The reported number also fails to distinguish between those killed in Israeli strikes and those affected by hundreds of errant rockets launched by Palestinian terrorists landing inside Gaza.

The 11 Israelis that were freed on Monday as hostages of Hamas in Gaza are in stable condition and have reunited with their families, said the Health Ministry and Ichilov Hospital, where the hostages were taken by military helicopters earlier.

"This is an exciting and complex night at the same time," said Dr Ram Sagi from the Health Ministry, The Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew media.

"Ichilov Hospital was prepared and ready to receive the women and children and here they met their families for the first time. They will receive medical and psychological treatment as needed," he added. (ANI)

