Munich [Germany], May 7 (ANI): Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a forceful statement denouncing Pakistan's ongoing support for extremist terrorist groups and expressing clear support for India's counter-terrorism operations in the region.

Burfat framed the conflict not as a conventional war between two nations, but as a decisive struggle between forces of justice and global terrorism.

In his statement, Burfat emphasised that the core issue lies not in the territorial or military confrontation between India and Pakistan, but in the Indian military's battle against "extremist terrorists nurtured by Pakistan." According to Burfat, these terrorists, backed by the Pakistani military establishment, have been responsible for shedding the blood of countless innocent civilians, particularly in Kashmir.

"India's strikes are not attacks on Pakistan or its people," Burfat asserted. "They are precision operations targeting terrorist hideouts and training camps within Pakistan, aimed at preserving peace, stability, and human dignity across the region."

Burfat's statement further criticised Pakistan's longstanding practice of harbouring extremist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and individuals such as Hafiz Saeed. He accused the Pakistani state and military of using these groups as proxies to destabilise South Asia and threaten global peace. "By sheltering and defending such terrorists, Pakistan is revealing itself to be a morally bankrupt state that thrives on terror," he said.

Burfat called on the international community to take a firm stance and acknowledge Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism. He labelled Pakistan "a rogue villain" in the eyes of the world and described India as "a responsible hero" bravely fighting for the protection of innocent lives and regional stability.

"This is not just a conflict between two nations--it is a battle between justice and injustice," he declared. "Every loss India suffers in this fight should be viewed as a noble sacrifice for peace and humanity. Meanwhile, any setback for Pakistan should be seen as a necessary blow to the foundations of terrorism."

The Sindhi leader concluded by calling Pakistan an "unnatural state" and reaffirmed his support for India's struggle against extremism. "India stands for peace, values, and a dignified civilisation. It is only natural that the world stands with India in this just war."

Shafi Burfat remains a controversial figure in Pakistani politics, leading the JSMM, a Sindhi nationalist party that advocates for Sindh's independence and has long criticised Islamabad's policies. His bold alignment with India in the ongoing conflict underscores the deep divisions within Pakistan and the rising voices in Sindh and other provinces calling for a new political future free from extremism and state-sponsored terror. (ANI)

