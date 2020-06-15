World News | Shanghai Restaurant Removes Photos of Indian Princess from Menu Card After Family's Objection

Beijing, Jun 15 (PTI) A popular Indian restaurant in Shanghai has removed its menu card featuring the photographs of a former Indian princess from Uttar Pradesh following a complaint filed by her family to the Indian Embassy here.

The pictures of princess Mehrunnisa Khan, daughter of late Nawab of Rampur Syed Raza Ali Khan, were printed on the menu of the restaurant in the eastern Chinese metropolis to showcase the cultural background of the Mughlai cuisine.

The restaurant immediately replaced the menu card after the Indian Consulate in Shanghai took up the complaint of the princess' close relative Nawab Kazim Ali with the restaurant owner, Indian officials said.

According to the complainant, the restaurant did not take the permission of the Rampur Nawab family to use the photos. The photos were used in a derogatory manner which is a total invasion of the princess' privacy.

"The issue is settled. The restaurant has immediately agreed to replace the menu card and her family has been informed about this," an Indian official from Shanghai said.

The owner of the restaurant could not be reached for his comment.

According to various reports, Mehrunnisa, 87, is currently living in the US.

Rampur, which is in Uttar Pradesh, was a princely state of British India. It merged with independent India in 1949. Titles like Nawab are no longer recognised by the government after princely states were abolished in 1971.

