Sharjah [UAE], January 23 (ANI/WAM): The inaugural edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival concluded, marking a distinguished cultural event that illuminated the emirate's literary landscape with the theme 'Emirati Tales Inspire the Future'.

Over the course of five days, Sharjah transformed into a vibrant hub of words and ideas, where writers, intellectuals, publishers, and audiences gathered in a shared space to celebrate the richness of Emirati literature and the nation's deep rooted cultural heritage.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority and the Emirates Publishers Association, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and guided by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, the festival opened a new window into the world of Emirati literature, highlighting the remarkable achievements of Emirati authors and publishers, while strengthening the UAE's position as a prominent centre for literature and culture.

Through its diverse range of activities, the festival provided a unique experience that captured the essence of Emirati cultural identity.

The inaugural edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival brought together 29 esteemed guests and 12 moderators, representing some of the UAE's most prominent figures in literature, thought, art, and media.

The square opposite the University City Hall in Sharjah was transformed into a dynamic stage for 20 inspiring sessions and panel discussions, which highlighted Emirati literary creativity, both past and present, explored its future directions, and examined the role of literature in instilling national and creative values.

In addition, the festival featured 9 interactive workshops for children and adults, covering themes such as space exploration, Arabic calligraphy design, scented candle and musk making, storytelling, and the arts.

The event enriched visitors experiences with the book exhibition showcasing the latest publications from 41 Emirati publishers. Visitors were also treated to 25 captivating musical performances, including a piano recital by Iman Al Hashimi, the first Emirati female composer. The festival also offered unique shopping experiences from five participating stores and delightful culinary offerings from 10 diverse restaurants.

Commenting on the success of the event, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, expressed his pride in the festival, "The first edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival exceeded all expectations, reflecting the local community's passion for literature and culture while also celebrating Emirati cultural identity and the literary richness that has distinguished Emirati writers across generations. We are proud that Sharjah has become the launching pad for this pioneering cultural event, and we aspire to transform it into a global literary platform in the future."

Al Kous also extended his gratitude to the Sharjah Book Authority, acknowledging its vital role in solidifying Sharjah's reputation as a capital of culture and literature. He further commended the University City of Sharjah--the event's strategic partner--for its unwavering support and dedicated efforts, which were instrumental in the success of the festival's first edition.

As the first chapter of the Sharjah Literature Festival's journey comes to an end, it marks a promising launch for a new platform dedicated to celebrating the power of words and ideas. The festival's activities wove a rich tapestry of cultural dialogue and human connection, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Emirati literature. With the conclusion of the first edition, the festival stands as a testament to how great beginnings pave the way for a brighter future as anticipation builds for future editions that promise to deliver even more creativity, excellence, and cultural enrichment. (ANI/WAM)

