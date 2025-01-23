New Delhi, January 23: Amazon is reportedly exiting its operations in Quebec, which might lead to the job cuts affecting around 1,700 employees. The Amazon layoffs will likely impact full-time workers and around 250 seasonal employees. Amazon's shift back to a third-party delivery model has raised concerns since Quebec is home to the unionised Amazon workforce in Canada.

As per a report of Reuters, Amazon is planning to exit its operations in the Canadian province of Quebec. It may result in the job cuts of approximately 1,700 full-time employees. The development is said to be following a review of the company's operations, during which Amazon reportedly opted to revert to a third-party delivery model. It reflects a strategic shift in their logistics approach within the region.

Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait reportedly stated that after a recent review of their operations in Quebec, the company has determined that returning to a third-party delivery model will enable them to offer savings to their customers. Amazon is said to rely on local small businesses for deliveries, similar to the approach they used before 2020. The change may enhance its efficiency and cost-effectiveness in their delivery services.

Reports indicate that Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has communicated with the head of Amazon Canada to express the government's disappointment and frustration regarding the company's decision to exit its operations in Quebec. He reportedly stated, "This is not the way business is done in Canada."

The labour union representing 300 workers at the Amazon site north of Montreal has reportedly criticised the company's decision, stating that it makes no business sense and appears to directly target the only unionised warehouse in Canada. The development is said to be at a time when the workers were in the process of negotiating their first collective agreement.

