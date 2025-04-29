Sharjah [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is participating in the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, highlighting the emirate's growing role as a leading destination for cultural tourism, and showcasing how its museums contribute to promoting arts, education, and innovation both regionally and globally.

As part of its activities at ATM 2025, SMA is presenting a special exhibition titled "A Journey Through Time."

Also Read | Iran Port Blast: Death Toll Climbs to 70 as Fire Extinguished at Shahid Rajaei Port Rocked by Explosion.

The exhibition invites visitors to explore the rich history of travel and trade while celebrating Sharjah's long-standing role as a bridge connecting civilisations across different eras and cultures.

The display features a replica collection of valuable artefacts carefully selected from Sharjah Museums' diverse holdings.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nawaz Sharif Wants Diplomatic Channel to Be Used to Ease Tensions Between India and Pakistan, Says Report.

Among the highlights are a rare facsimile of an Ottoman Qur'an manuscript by the celebrated calligrapher Ahmad Qara Hisari, a seascape painting of Khorfakkan by renowned Emirati artist Abdulqader Al Rais, a traditional astrolabe, pearl diving tools, and gold horse bridle ornaments discovered at the ancient archaeological site of Mleiha.

Together, the collections tell a story of humanity's timeless pursuit of exploration, exchange, and mutual understanding

In support of its strategy to enhance the visitor experience through technology, SMA announced officially the launch of its new mobile application during its participation in ATM 2025.

The app offers a comprehensive digital gateway for exploring the Authority's museums, giving users access to collections, exhibitions, and events, and providing options for advance ticket booking and visit planning, helping to position Sharjah as a top cultural tourism choice.

SMA also introduced visitors to its network of 16 museums located across Sharjah city, Khorfakkan, and Kalba, each covering a wide range of subjects including Islamic arts and culture, archaeology, heritage, sciences, and marine life.

This year, special attention is being given to the newly opened Museum of Education in Sharjah "Al Qasimia School" which adds a rich education history to the Authority's already diverse offering.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover SMA's dynamic annual programme of exhibitions, interactive workshops, and community initiatives.

These efforts reflect the Authority's commitment to promoting inclusive learning experiences and making museums accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

As part of its initiatives to engage visitors in a more interactive way, SMA is distributing a specially designed interactive box at ATM 2025.

Containing a self-guided workshop, the box allows visitors to enjoy a hands-on experience that mirrors the interactive activities held regularly at Sharjah's museums, deepening their connection to history, art, and culture.

Crowning its participation, SMA announced that all its museums will offer free entry to the public on May 18 to celebrate International Museum Day.

This initiative supports the Authority's vision of making museums vibrant, welcoming spaces where knowledge, creativity, and community interaction can thrive.

Visitors can easily access the museums by booking their free tickets online through the official Sharjah Museums Authority website. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)