Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on him to felicitate Pakistan Prime Minister on assuming office.

During the meeting, the newly elected PM expressed his government's commitment to further advance the economic dimension of Pakistan's relationship with the United Arab Emirates.

"H.E. Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan, called on PM Shehbaz Sharif. While extending warm felicitations on his assumption of office as the PM of Pakistan, the Ambassador reaffirmed UAE's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations," Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

The Pakistan Prime Minister underscored his government's commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship, focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security, and employment generation.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which are firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity. He underlined that these relations were further amplified by close people-to-people contacts," Pak PMO said.

The newly-elected PM acknowledged the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in the development of the UAE, which he said is serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

"Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration. High-level interactions provide continuous momentum to the growth of bilateral cooperation," the PMO added.

Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday administered the oath to the 34-member council of ministers of the Shehbaz Sharif, which included 31 Cabinet Ministers.

Shehbaz was sworn in as the Prime Minister on April 11, following the removal of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, making him the first PM to be removed through the democratic process. (ANI)

