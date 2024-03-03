Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 3 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2023-2024, held in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, will host the 4th Abu Dhabi Firefighter Challenge 2024 from 5th to 7th March, with the participation of 200 firefighters from 16 entities.

The three-day event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority in collaboration with "911 Challenge".

The 4th Abu Dhabi Firefighter Challenge is the largest specialised civil defence and rescue competition in the UAE. It brings together the fastest and strongest firefighters and rescuers from government, semi-government, and private sectors, with the aim of improving physical and mental fitness, highlighting the role of firefighters and rescuers in society, raising awareness of fire safety, and building community trust in firefighters and rescuers in various sectors.

The participating entities include Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, Dubai Police, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman, General Command of the Civil Defence in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah Civil Defence, Umm Al Qaiwain Civil Defence, Al Ain Civil Defence, Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Sharjah Airports, Fujairah Free Zone, and Jaheziya.

The competition includes six challenges that focus on testing the participants' strength and endurance.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is open to visitors daily until 9th March 2024, from 16:00 to 00:00 on weekdays and 01:00 on weekends and public holidays. (ANI/WAM)

