Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Initial reports indicate that four people were wounded in a shooting attack near the Reichan Crossing in northern Samaria on Wednesday evening.

According to Magen David Adom, the victims sustained varying degrees of injuries. The circumstances are still under investigation, but a terror-related motive is suspected.

Also Read | Top 5 Fighter Jets in the World That Redefine Air Superiority.

The IDF Spokesperson confirmed that a report of gunfire was received in the Menashe Brigade area. Military medical teams are attending to the wounded. Civilian access to the scene is currently restricted. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)