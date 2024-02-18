Colorado Springs, Feb 18 (AP) The deaths of two people who were shot in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will be investigated as homicides, police said.

The victims, who were not immediately identified, were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 am on Friday.

“At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement on social media on Friday evening.

The coroner's office will determine how they died but each person was shot at least once in what appeared to be an “isolated incident,” police spokesperson Ira Cronin said at a briefing.

A lockdown across campus lasted for about 90 minutes and later was isolated to a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesperson Chris Valentine said. Following the lockdown, the campus about 111 km south of Denver remained closed for the day.

The university said the campus was also closed on Saturday and Sunday, but walk-in counselling was being offered at the wellness centre on both days.

The university said that on Monday, classes are cancelled but the walk-in counselling will also be offered that day, along with spaces on campus being open to offering food and support and a planned walk across campus.

The school has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff. (AP)

